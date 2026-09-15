New Jersey Devils 2026-27 Bold Predictions & Bold Prediction Culture

So that could add another layer to this prediction: forecasting who will come up clutch in the playoffs. Maybe Nico Hischier or Timo Meier are built for playoff hockey. Or Evan Rodrigues, who won two Stanley Cup titles with the Florida Panthers, kicks things into another gear come playoff time. Those predictions are more of a reach, but Hughes is the right bet for the contingency and for those who don’t want to overthink anything.