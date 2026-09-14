Devils' Prospect Anton Silaev Brings Excitement But Is A Work In Progress

Defensemen who deliver the big hits are exciting. They also don’t last long in today’s NHL. Suspensions don’t help, but more importantly, the injuries take their toll. The Islanders, who faced the Devils on Sunday, will be quick to point to Alexander Romanov. He’s their version of Silaev and has battled injuries over the years. At 26, Romanov is already wearing down and not the same player he once was.