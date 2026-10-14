New Jersey Devils 6 Takeaways Through 6 Games Of The 2026-27 Season

New Jersey Devils
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 14, 2026 2:43 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 2:43 AM
Six games are a small sample size, but enough to have a feel for the Devils and what the season might hold for this new-look team that’s off to a 3-3 start.
The New Jersey Devils are six games into the 2026-27 season, and it’s hard to tell whether this team is great, awful, or somewhere in between. A 3-3 start suggests they are a middle-of-the-pack team.
Likewise, some early-season struggles make it easy to think that the Devils could fall apart this season. At the same time, the 84-game season and a shortened preseason resulted in sloppy hockey for a lot of teams, and the Devils are one of the many still working through things.
Six games, however, provide some takeaways about the Devils and how the season will play out. Let’s dive into a few of them.
1. Goaltending Isn’t A Weakness But It’s Far From The Strength
It’s easy to make the goaltending, which was a question heading into the season, the scapegoat. The Jake Allen and Nico Daws duo was underwhelming heading into the season and has played that way through six games.
That said, it hasn’t been the weakness. Sure, Allen had two rough starts, and Daws has been on the losing end of both his games, but it’s hard to pin the losses on either goaltender. That said, they haven’t stolen a game and are unlikely to steal many this season.
It’s why the Devils must ask themselves if this duo is good enough and, if not, what the solution is. One answer comes from within, as the Devils can turn to Rémi Poirier, whom general manager Sunny Mehta claimed off waivers before the season, and see what they have in the young goaltender. It’s also possible Mehta makes another move to upgrade in the net, especially if it becomes the position that weighs them down this season. The good news is that it hasn’t so far.
2. Luke Evangelista Is Better Than Everyone Thought
When Mehta acquired Luke Evangelista, the assumption was that the Devils were adding a playmaker to their top six. They got much more than that. In five games, he has two goals and an assist, but his play goes beyond the numbers.
Evangelista impacts the game in multiple ways. He’s a playmaker but can also drive the play, find the back of the net, and get to the net front to create scoring chances. He missed the latest game against the Detroit Red Wings but, without question, has been one of the best players on the Devils.
The other plus is that he plays with an edge and earns his ice time. Evangelista will skate to the dirty areas, and both deliver a hit and take one to help his team. It’s something that the Devils have lacked in their top six, and now they have it with their big offseason addition.
3. The Devils Are Playing Without That Spark or Extra Energy
It was surprising to see many of the Devils' opponents unfazed by their playstyle. Either they’ve adjusted to their speed or have the skating to not only match the Devils but also outskate them. It was once the Devils’ strength, and now it’s something the rest of the league caught up to.
It’s not just the skating either. The Devils aren’t playing with an edge. The compete and energy are absent, and it certainly has been in the three losses. Moreover, it’s been noticeable against the top teams in the NHL, specifically the 5-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth.
The question is whether this becomes a bigger concern as the season progresses. The Devils are stumbling out of the gate, but multiple teams are, and they might be fine a few weeks in. At the same time, the lack of energy might require a change of sorts, whether it’s a roster adjustment or a coaching change that brings the fire back to the Devils.
4. Nico Hischier Is The Make-Or-Break Player For The Devils Season
Nico Hischier is the captain who often takes the hits and responsibility when the Devils struggle. He was one of the skaters who made it a priority to improve the power play after it went 1-14 to start the season.
He kickstarted the power play’s turnaround with a pair of goals on the man advantage in the 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks and another power-play goal in the 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. But his strong play goes beyond that.
Hischier is the two-way center who does it all for the Devils. When he gets going and is playing his best, this team is one of the best in the Metropolitan Division. While he’s not the star or highlight-reel player, he’s the center who changes the outlook of the season and will determine whether the Devils are a playoff team or a bottom-feeder.
5. A Mixed Bag From The Depth
Jesper Boqvist wasn’t in the lineup for the first two games, but it’s hard to see head coach Sheldon Keefe taking him out of the lineup anytime soon. He scored two goals in the first two games and has been a key part of the fourth line.
Speaking of the fourth line, Cody Glass has impressed early on, delivering as a center who can score but also check and defend. Likewise, Declan Chisholm was brought in as a depth defenseman but has been a key part of the unit, especially as injuries have taken their toll on the unit.
The Devils have seen some depth skaters step up, but they can also get more from Amadeus Lombardi. Lombardi has shown flashes as a forward who can eventually move up in the lineup. However, the penalties are costly, especially since many of them are ones he’d like to have back, from high-sticking to hooking.
The third line has also underachieved through six games, especially on the offensive end. The win over the Red Wings, in which Evan Rodrigues found the back of the net and Keefe moved some skaters around, is a promising sign that the Devils found something beyond the top six.
6. The Defense Has The Pieces In Place To Be Great
It’s what makes the struggles from the defense all the more frustrating. The defense has been the weakness for the Devils so far and the position that’s let them down through six games. Yet, they have the players in place for the unit to be a strength.
One issue is the lack of a scoring presence from the point. Luke Hughes is a playmaker but has the shooting touch to open up the offense. Likewise, Dougie Hamilton has the scoring touch, which both he and Hughes displayed in the 3-2 opening-night win.
The Devils also have the stay-at-home defensemen to shut opponents down. Brett Pesce, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Brenden Dillon have plenty of experience keeping the puck out of the high-danger areas and cleaning things up near the net. The key is putting it all together for the rest of the season.
Other Takeaways From The Devils' First 6 Games
The Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt connection shows the Devils' ceiling. The duo connected for the overtime winner on opening night against the Philadelphia Flyers and again in the latest game against the Red Wings. They have plenty of skill to take over games and lead this team to a great season.
The Devils need more from Anthony Mantha. He was signed this summer to provide scoring and has one goal so far. Moreover, he looks a step behind and isn’t the physically dominant presence in the lineup that many expected.
Some scouts have noted how the Devils pass the puck on the net and don’t shoot it. It’s a common criticism of this team that they look for the extra pass, overthink things, and usually just need a good shot that gets through the goaltender. The good news is this is a fixable issue.
While not an NHL team, the American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets, have been a pleasant surprise to begin this season. They’ve started 3-0, and many of the prospects look poised to make an impact either this season or in the near future, a plus since the Devils need youth and depth.
What takeaways do you have after six games into the season? Let us know in the comments section below!
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