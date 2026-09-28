Rémi Poirier Is Another Sneaky Add In An Offseason Filled With Them For The Devils

The Devils claimed the Dallas Stars prospect goaltender off waivers, and he has high upside in the net, much like many of the moves Sunny Mehta made this summer.
Sunny Mehta remains committed to improving the New Jersey Devils. In his first summer as general manager, he was busy making moves to tweak the roster, and just days before opening night, he made another savvy add.
The Devils claimed Rémi Poirier off waivers on Sunday afternoon. The young goaltender was the starter for the Dallas Stars’ American Hockey League team and is suddenly part of the Devils' goaltending trio.
It’s a big move for the Devils, one that shocked a lot of people and presumably caught the Stars' front office off guard. It’s also a move that changes this team not just for the season ahead, but for the long run.
Poirier Finally Gets His Shot With The Devils
Poirier spent the past four seasons in the AHL. Goaltenders take time to develop, and he needed that time. The Stars finally saw the benefits last season as he played 52 games, had a .912 save percentage (SV%), a 2.61 goals-against average (GAA), and two shutouts.
He has the upside to become an NHLer and a top goaltender in the league. The problem is that the Stars didn’t see a spot on their NHL roster for Poirier. Jake Oettinger is the starter, and Casey DeSmith is a proven backup. So, the Stars thought they could send him down to the AHL for another season of development.
The Stars were wrong. The Devils claimed Poirier and are giving him a shot. He’s a goaltender who a lot of people in AHL circles are high on, someone who can become more than just a depth piece for the Devils.
Another High-Upside Swing By Mehta
Last season, the Buffalo Sabres claimed Colten Ellis off waivers from the St. Louis Blues. The move paid off and helped the Sabres end the longest playoff drought in the NHL, even though it wasn’t seen that way at the time.
The Devils hope for the same and more with the Poirier claim. He can become a starter but has the ceiling to be more than that. He’s 6-foot-2 and weighs 205 pounds, making him a bigger NHL goalie. Plus, he’ll be 25 when the season gets underway, and he can mature into a great goaltender.
It’s an offseason theme for Mehta. He acquired Amadeus Lombardi with the hopes that he not only develops into an NHLer but also becomes a staple of the top six. Luke Evangelista is starting to hit his stride as a 24-year-old winger, and Mehta is expecting him to become a star player, or at least a pivotal part of the top six.
Plus, this move didn’t cost the Devils much. It bolsters depth and could pay off in a big way. Poirier can become an elite talent, a primary starter for years to come. Like many of the new Devils, if he becomes a star, it changes the outlook for this roster, taking it from a middle-of-the-pack team to one of the best in the Metropolitan Division.
The Devils Have A Trio To Handle
The Devils are expected to carry three goaltenders, with Poirier joining Jake Allen and Nico Daws. Trios usually don’t work out, so it will be interesting to see how the Devils and the coaching staff manage it.
The catch is that the Devils need a trio because they can't count on their goaltending otherwise. They lack a clear-cut number one, and an Allen-Daws tandem wasn’t good enough. They hope that a 25-year-old Daws or Poirier can become a primary starter, but they haven’t played that way, at least to start the season. So, the Devils will roll with three goaltenders instead.
It’s worth adding that the Devils are making this move with the 84-game season and injuries in mind. The Sabres never waived any of their three goaltenders because, for the most part, one was injured while the other two split starts. The Devils are bracing for an injury and will likely have a duo as well for most of the season.
Does This Mean The Devils Are Out On Hellebuyck?
It’s hard to believe this move brings them close to adding Connor Hellebuyck. Instead, it suggests that Mehta wants to solve the goaltending woes from within and not go out and make a blockbuster trade.
That said, the Devils won’t rule it out. Claiming Poirier doesn’t close the door on adding Hellebuyck. Instead, it gives them another path to add him if needed. There’s a good chance the Winnipeg Jets will ask for a young goaltender in the return if they trade Hellebuyck. If Daws or Poirier break out, they have one.
Until then, the Devils have a trio they can count on. It also leaves them with plenty of flexibility, as they are spending minimally on the position and investing in the forwards and defense instead. It fits right in with Mehta’s vision: make smart, economical moves that can pay off big time if the player develops correctly.