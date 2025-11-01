Sheldon Keefe Gives an Update on Connor Brown's Status

The New Jersey Devils will face the Los Angeles Kings without versatile forward Connor Brown on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

On Friday, at the Devils' practice, head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.TV that Brown needed the day off and his status for Saturday's game was questionable.

During his pregame media availability, Keefe confirmed that the versatile 31-year-old would not be available.

"Brown, he's not available today," Keefe told NJD.TV. "Could be day to day. We're hopefully [he] can bounce back from it pretty quickly, but [he's] not available tonight."

With Brown absent from the team's last practice, Keefe and his staff used the following line combinations:

Stefan Noesen - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Arseny Gritsyuk

Timo Meier - Juho Lammikko - Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter - Luke Glendening - Brian Halonen

Keefe continued, saying Brown's status will dictate his lineup against the Kings and not to look too far into the forward lines from practice.

Clarity regarding New Jersey's lineup will be provided closer to puck drop between the Devils and Kings at 9 PM.

