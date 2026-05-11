Sunny Mehta Makes Strategic Addition to New Jersey Devils Front Office

On May 11, Mehta announced that he reunited with Braden Birch, with whom he had previously worked in the Florida Panthers organization.
With the Devils, Birch will serve as assistant general manager and assist Mehta and his staff with scouting, contract management, roster, and cap strategy. Additionally, he was named general manager of the Utica Comets, New Jersey’s American Hockey League affiliate.
“Braden will be an extremely valuable addition to our senior hockey operations group,” said Mehta in the press release. “His blend of on-ice experience, management background, and intellect will serve him well in his new role. Braden will work to bolster all areas of our operation, and I look forward to him joining our existing front office, where his personality and work ethic will fit in excellently.”
Birch spent the past 12 years with Florida, working as Director of Hockey Operations and Salary Cap Management for the past five years, and previously serving as Special Assistant to the General Manager. Birch started his career as an intern and, throughout his time in Florida, touched every area of the hockey business, including salary cap management, finance, and the pro scouting department.
“I am really excited to take this next step in my professional career,” said Birch. “I want to thank Bill Zito, the Viola family, and the entire Florida Panthers organization for 12 amazing years, and the ability to help a front office achieve the ultimate goal of Stanley Cup Championships. I also greatly appreciate them giving me the opportunity to grow my professional career in New Jersey. I look forward to working with Sunny and his group on returning the Devils to the levels of success that we believe they can achieve.”
On May 1, Mehta announced that the team will not renew the contracts of Dan MacKinnon, Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager, General Manager of the Utica Comets, and Chuck Fletcher, Senior Advisor to the President, Hockey Operations, and General Manager.
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