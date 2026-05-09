The Gaudreau Family 5K: A Story of Purpose, Healing, And Community

“They don't have a purpose,” she continued candidly. “Their kids are grown, and my dad is retired now. Yes, they are grandparents, but you are not raising your grandchildren. Kristen and I thought we needed to find something for them. They are happiest when they are doing stuff for the boys. The slim happiness that they have comes from the events, interviews, or tributes for the boys. It does not matter how big something is or how small an honor is; they are in the front row, clapping. I don't think my parents have missed a single thing since the boys started getting honored. There hasn't been one single event that they missed.”