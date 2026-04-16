Sunny Mehta Named Devils General Manager

Late Thursday evening, the New Jersey Devils announced that the team has hired Sunny Mehta as its sixth general manager in team history.
“This is a dream come true for a New Jersey kid, who grew up watching Devils’ practices just 20 minutes away in Totowa,” said Mehta in the press release. “After meeting with David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Bob Myers, and other members of the organization, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. Thank you to Vinnie Viola, Bill Zito and the entire Florida Panthers organization for a fantastic six years and for the opportunity to take the next step in my professional career. New Jersey has a tremendous young core that will be looking to get back to being a contender, a complement of young assets and draft picks, and a passionate fan base hungry for success. I was fortunate enough to watch the New Jersey Devils raise three Stanley Cups and am excited to get to work to return to that level.”
Mehta, 48, spent six seasons with the Florida Panthers, serving as assistant general manager and head of analytics for the last three seasons. He joined the Panthers in 2020 as vice president of hockey strategy & intelligence.
“I'm thrilled to welcome Sunny and his wife, Nicole, back home to New Jersey,” said Devils’ Managing Partner David Blitzer in the press release. “We quickly realized this job was in high demand and were incredibly fortunate to meet with many qualified candidates. Sunny’s familiarity with our organization and experience with a two-time Stanley Cup-winning team are characteristics that will serve as a foundation for future success. Our expectations are to be a perennial playoff team and compete for the Stanley Cup, and I look forward to Sunny leading us there.”
Raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, he spent four seasons with the Devils from 2014-15 to 2017-18, under Lou Lamoriello and, later, Ray Shero. In addition to his time with New Jersey and Florida he worked for the Washington Capitals during the 2019-20 season and the Phoenix Coyotes in 2010-11.
New Jersey parted ways with President, Hockey Operations/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald on April 06, 2026.
Mehta will speak to the local media on Tuesday.
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