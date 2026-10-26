Sens Booing Tkachuk & Hughes Canucks Return Sets Stage For Hellebuyck’s Nov. 10 Return

One caveat for Hellebuyck is that the fans can boo him every time he makes a save. Moreover, if the Jets score on him, the roar from the crowd will be louder, similar to a goal that’s scored in the playoffs. If the Jets run up the score on him, the cheers will be louder with each goal. The Islanders steamrolled the Maple Leafs 6-1 when Tavares made his return, and it’s why many Isles fans look back fondly at that game. Conversely, there’s a chance Hellebuyck shuts out the Jets and is named the first star, something both the players and the Devils hope happens in a few weeks.