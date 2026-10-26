Sens Booing Tkachuk & Hughes Canucks Return Sets Stage For Hellebuyck’s Nov. 10 Return

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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 26, 2026 1:58 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 1:58 PM
Updated Oct 26, 2026 1:59 PM
The return to Winnipeg will be tense, and Jets fans will make sure Hellebuyck hears it. But what will the response be to the goaltender who was recently traded to the New Jersey Devils?
Last week's theme was USA-born players returning to Canadian teams and markets for the first time since they were traded. First, it was Brady Tkachuk on Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators; then it was Quinn Hughes on Sunday night against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Tkachuk return to Ottawa was one to remember. Aside from the fans booing the Florida Panthers forward, they had some noteworthy chants, including “You eat crayons!” “We don’t need you!” and “You can’t read!” (the last one being a little ironic, considering how many fans brought signs to the game as well).
Hughes received a milder response. Yes, the boos were there during warm-ups and during the game, but when the tribute video played, a large percentage of the Vancouver crowd cheered and showed their appreciation for the 2024 Norris Trophy winner.
This sets up the stage for Connor Hellebuyck’s return on Nov. 10 against the Winnipeg Jets. The three-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender asked for a trade this offseason and was moved to the New Jersey Devils on Friday afternoon. What will the response look like when the Devils face the Jets? Will the fans cheer, boo, chant, or a combination of all the above?
What Will Hellebuyck’s Return Look Like?
The Hughes response wasn’t as intense for a few reasons. Among them is that the trade to the Minnesota Wild was nearly a year ago, and time has healed the wound. Additionally, the Canucks are in a different place than the Senators, as a rebuilding team that isn’t competitive. The Hughes trade, in some ways, helps with the rebuild, so as the team endures the losses, the fans can appreciate the good times from the past.
The Senators are not only competitive, but they also feel betrayed by Tkachuk. He dismissed multiple trade rumors and gave the impression that Ottawa was where he wanted to be. He endured the losing seasons and looked poised to be an integral part of the Senators' contention years. Instead, he demanded a trade and forced the front office’s hand as he was dealt to the Panthers to play with his brother, Matthew.
It created an intense atmosphere in Ottawa on Wednesday night, one that Senators head coach Travis Green said, “Felt as close to a playoff game as you’re going to get,” in his postgame presser. While it wasn’t as intense as the John Tavares return game against the New York Islanders, where fans threw snakes and booed him all night, it was as close as the NHL has gotten.
Presumably, Hellebuyck’s return will look similar to Tkachuk’s. The Jets fans feel betrayed, in part because the goaltender wanted to play for a contender and because of the intensity of the trade saga. The Jets suspended him for refusing to show up for training camp. Dylan Larkin, who also asked for a trade this summer yet he showed up to camp and is playing with the team. While the Detroit Red Wings fans let him hear it in his first home game, the intensity has calmed down for now.
The Jets fans will be prepared for Hellebuyck, much like the Jets were for Tkachuk. However, the response is tricky.
A Goaltender Makes Things Tricky
When skaters hit the ice, the fans can boo them for the shift or whenever they touch the puck. When they score, as both Hughes and Tkachuk did in their returns, the fans will boo louder.
The problem with goaltenders is that they are constantly on the ice. They never take a shift off. The Jets fans can boo the entire game and will likely have chants ready to go. However, that provides a different atmosphere, one we haven’t seen in a while.
It’s unlikely the Jets fans will maintain that intensity. The New York Rangers fans did when Eddie Giacomin returned to Madison Square Garden, but they cheered all night for him. The Jets fans will do the opposite (they’ll save the Giacomin reception for the alumni game 20 or so years from now).
One caveat for Hellebuyck is that the fans can boo him every time he makes a save. Moreover, if the Jets score on him, the roar from the crowd will be louder, similar to a goal that’s scored in the playoffs. If the Jets run up the score on him, the cheers will be louder with each goal. The Islanders steamrolled the Maple Leafs 6-1 when Tavares made his return, and it’s why many Isles fans look back fondly at that game. Conversely, there’s a chance Hellebuyck shuts out the Jets and is named the first star, something both the players and the Devils hope happens in a few weeks.
Hellebuyck & The Jets Have Time To Prepare
The return game is two weeks from now. The Devils have a three-game road trip followed by a two-game homestand before hitting the road again, where they’ll face the Jets. In two weeks, Hellebuyck will have time for his first start of the season and, more importantly, to address the trade and the Jets fans.
On Saturday during his Devils introductory presser, he didn’t want to discuss it, largely because of the whirlwind of the trade and the Heritage Classic, taking place on Sunday night. The only remarks he made were, “I hope they know I care about them.” Leading up to his return, the question will come up, and he’ll have a more detailed response to a fanbase that wants to know more.
Likewise, the Jets have two weeks to prepare. This might give the fans time to look back at the impact he’s had on the team, leading them to multiple successful seasons and providing multiple memorable moments. This also gives the fans time to prepare creative chants, something the Jets fans are known for.
What type of reaction do you think Hellebuyck will have in his Winnipeg return? Comment below!
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