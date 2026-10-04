The Devils Must Dictate Play For A Successful Season: Can They?

The Devils are usually the team that plays fast and overwhelms the opposition. It’s been a staple since Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt became a top-line duo. The surprise in the latest game was that the Islanders also played fast and could not only keep up with the Devils but also expose them on the defensive end. It shouldn't surprise hockey fans since the Islanders have Pete DeBoer as their head coach and Matthew Schaefer on their defense, yet it still stood out about this new-look team on Long Island.