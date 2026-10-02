The Devils' Plan On Offense Gives Confidence They’ll Beat Any Goaltender

“To control play the way that we did, have a good process, that's a lot to build on, and we'll just keep pushing forward,” Sheldon Keefe
When a team generates 14 shots on net in the first period and 44 in the game, it’s easy to become frustrated and lose confidence. It’s easy to panic and change the plan in the offensive zone. The New Jersey Devils stuck to their plan throughout opening night, and it worked as they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime.
“Our guys are confident that the way they were playing, they were going to get their opportunities,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the game. Eventually, the Devils were going to find the back of the net; it was just a matter of time with the quantity and quality of their looks.
After defeating the Flyers, there was a belief that they could have scored more. With a goaltender who isn’t playing at a high level, they have an offense that can score four or more goals. It’s also a hopeful sign that this team can score on anyone.
Devils Beat Woll & Have Tougher Tests Ahead
The Flyers' starting goaltender Joseph Woll surprised everyone. Even Rick Tocchet left the game with a bright spot, knowing his backup can be a potential starter this season. “Obviously Woll was outstanding. Like, he was terrific,” the Flyers head coach noted afterwards, adding, “The way he played gave us some juice because he made some insane saves for us,” including some saves that gave the Devils fits.
Yet, the Devils beat him twice in regulation and again in overtime. “Sometimes a goalie is going to be feeling it, and you're going to have to work a little harder,” Jack Hughes noted. He scored the overtime winner on a rush chance, connecting with Jesper Bratt for a highlight moment, but it was the constant work and effort that led to all three goals.
The Devils have a tougher test ahead in Ilya Sorokin, whom they will face on Saturday night on Long Island. While Woll was great, Sorokin is a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender, someone who can blank any offense.
Yet, the Devils enter the game with confidence. They enter any game with the confidence that they can run up the score and score in bunches. It starts with Hughes and Bratt, the duo who connected on the game-winner, but it works its way into the depth.
What Is The Devils Plan
The Devils love ot set up quick scoring chances with centering passes, give-and-go plays, and one-timers that are fast and tough to defend. It’s been a staple since the Hughes era began and works as they move the puck well and look for daggers.
Their puck movement also provides open looks at the point. It’s where Luke Hughes and Dougie Hamilton play a big role. The two defensemen made an impact in the opening-night game as they found the back of the net for both of the Devils' regulation goals, and they must add that extra layer of offense throughout the season.
The question many fans had was what the identity of the Devils would look like. Now, they know that it’s a similar brand of hockey to the one they’ve had in the past, and they’ll stick to it. “To control play the way that we did, have a good process, that's a lot to build on, and we'll just keep pushing forward,” Keefe added after the opening night game.
Where The Offense Must Improve
The Devils know that they must get to the dirty areas for goals. It’s not enough to beat teams and elite goaltending with skill. The Hamilton goal that got the team on the board came because of a screen from Anthony Mantha, who was brought in to add a physical presence.
It’s an issue the Devils have had in the past, where they can find the dirty-area goals. It’s why they’ve worked on them in the shortened preseason and will home in on those screens, deflections, and rebounds in the early-season games.
In the playoffs (if they make it that far, of course), the lack of a physical scoring presence will hurt the Devils. The defenses are tougher and will clean up pucks, and the goaltenders make the easy saves. It’s where they need to get to the net, knowing a hit might be around the corner.
For now, the plan that the Devils have is working, and they’ll stick with it. “We just stuck with it and kept shooting and kept going in the net, and we got rewarded,” Hughes added after the win over the Flyers. The key moving forward is adding layers to their offense to become a better team by the end of the season.