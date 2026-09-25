Why The New Jersey Devils AHL Team Will Be Great This Season

This is the culture the Devils want, one that funnels down to the Comets. The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals have a partnership where the AHL team prioritizes winning while developing prospects in the process. It allowed the Capitals to rebuild on the fly, with their prospects always joining the team more prepared than most teams. The New York Islanders and New York Rangers both addressed their AHL affiliates in recent seasons, knowing the value it brings to the NHL team. The Devils are hoping they can build something similar with the Comets.