Why The New Jersey Devils AHL Team Will Be Great This Season

And why the Utica Comets’ success matters for the Devils, who are hoping to rebuild their AHL team under a new-look front office.
A priority this offseason for the New Jersey Devils was to rebuild their American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. That’s why first-time general manager Sunny Mehta brought in Braden Birch to oversee the AHL team and begin repairing it after previous seasons.
The Comets have been one of the worst teams in the AHL in recent seasons. They are tied with the Iowa Wild for the longest playoff drought in the league, with their last appearance in 2023, which says a lot considering 23 of the 32 teams make it every season.
The struggles came from the Devils' front office pushing for the playoffs and trading away prospects, but also from neglecting the AHL team. That should change this season, and for the new front office, it’s pivotal for the Comets to be a competitive team not just now but in the long term as well.
Patience With The Prospects
The Devils don’t have a great farm system, and they don’t have many prospects in Utica. Alexander Command, for example, is one of their top prospects but will play in Sweden this season, leaving him at least a year away from making an impact at the AHL or NHL level.
However, the handful of prospects in the AHL will be kept in the league to develop. Anton Silaev is the big defenseman who turned heads in the preseason with his big hits and exciting play. The expectation is for him to be a top-pair defenseman for the Comets and get plenty of ice time because of it.
Likewise, the Devils have a handful of defensive prospects. Ethan Edwards, Seamus Casey, and Mikael Diotte are all developing into NHLers, and a full season with the Comets will have them prepared to join the Devils in the future.
This doesn’t differ much from the previous front office, which also didn’t rush prospects to the NHL team. However, the Devils can keep prospects in the AHL, confident they’ll take those steps forward. That wasn’t the case under the previous front office, and it’s why some players were pushed up to the NHL and kept there.
Comets Have The Right Vets In Place
The Devils were one of the busiest teams in the offseason, and the AHL additions reflected that. Colin White, Justin Pearson, and Zach Gallant were all brought in this summer to strengthen the forward unit and provide a veteran presence throughout the season. The Comets didn’t have those players in the past- the veterans who would buy in and lead the team all season. Now, they do.
The Devils also brought in vets and young AHLers who can fill in at the NHL level when needed. Specifically, Riley Tufte is an elite AHL player and a power forward who scores, making him the ideal forward the Devils can call up for a game or two on the fourth line. Declan Chisholm also plays that role on the defense as someone who can be the third-pair option if needed, while David Rittich is the extra goaltender.
Likewise, when Mehta traded away Jacob Markstrom, he acquired Ben Steeves as part of the return, while he acquired Amadeus Lombardi before the draft. Both forwards can lead the Comets' offense, but they're in their early 20s and could develop into middle-six options as early as this season.
In the big picture, the Comets now have veterans at every position. They can mentor the prospects while keeping the team great all season, building a culture that helps the prospects take steps forward.
This is the culture the Devils want, one that funnels down to the Comets. The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals have a partnership where the AHL team prioritizes winning while developing prospects in the process. It allowed the Capitals to rebuild on the fly, with their prospects always joining the team more prepared than most teams. The New York Islanders and New York Rangers both addressed their AHL affiliates in recent seasons, knowing the value it brings to the NHL team. The Devils are hoping they can build something similar with the Comets.
Now, The Pressure Shifts To Behind The Bench & Into The Front Office
Ryan Parent has coached the Comets since November 2024 and was officially named the head coach last offseason. In his time behind the bench, he hasn’t impressed or turned heads in a league filled with young, up-and-coming coaches. In fairness, he was given a bad hand and not much to work with.
Like the team and the league Parent is coaching in, he’s also developing and learning on the fly. He’s 39, and after being thrown into the fire in 2024-25, he started earning the team's buy-in by the end of 2025-26 and made a mark as a coach.
This is the season when Parent can make significant strides as a coach. He understands the league more than he did in the past and can guide the Comets to a successful season. The alternative is a coaching change, since the new front office will want to bring in a head coach if the team isn’t great.
This is also a big season for Birch and the Comets’ new front office. The key is to keep adding talent to the team as the season continues. Whether it’s bringing a veteran in from overseas or making a trade deadline move, it’s about providing more help to the AHL team and rewarding them for a successful season, if that’s the case.
The front office has a chance to show the league what kind of team it wants to run in Utica. Will they look similar to the Comets teams that struggled in recent seasons, or are they a force to be reckoned with? A great team will translate for the Devils, who want a prospect pool filled with pleasant surprises.