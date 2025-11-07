1-On-1 With Comets Forward Angus Crookshank

Angus Crookshank's alarm went off around 7:30 this morning.

Stepping outside, he was met by brisk 40-degree temperatures as he jumped into his vehicle and began the 15-minute drive to Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium for his team's morning skate.

Naturally, he was early. Inside the rink, he grabbed some breakfast and chatted with his teammates before his scheduled meetings and skate.

Once he has fulfilled all his game day requirements at the rink, Crookshank will head back home, where he will take an hour-long pregame nap and cook his pregame meal, which consists of some variation of pasta with sauce, meat, and vegetables.

He will walk back through the doors of Adirondack Bank Center around 3:30 with one goal in mind: earning a victory over his former team, the Belleville Senators.

"I am excited," Crookshank said of Friday's game. "I have been with the Ottawa Senators organization for the last three years of my career, so it is kind of a weird feeling."

Over two seasons, the 2018 fifth -round draft pick played 21 NHL games with Ottawa and 202 with Belleville.

"I am incredibly grateful for all the people that I have met and been mentored by in Belleville and Ottawa as well," he continued. "It kind of laid the groundwork for me to become a good pro and create an identity for myself within professional hockey, and knowing what that is."

Crookshank signed a two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils on the opening day of free agency. The contract breakdown is a two-way contract in the first year, worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $425,000 ($475,000 guaranteed) at the American Hockey League (AHL) level; the second year of the deal is a one-way contract worth $775,000.

Since arriving in New Jersey for training camp, the 26-year-old has been busy getting acquainted with his new teammates, coaches, and staff, as well as the on-ice systems.

"(It) was a lot, but in a good way," he said. "It is exciting, and you learn that each organization is different. New staff, new management, new players, coaches, all that sort of stuff. Everybody was pretty good about giving me a little longer leash to get to know names. (The group) has been incredibly welcoming and has allowed me to be me here. I can't thank them enough for all that."

While adjusting to his new team, Comets' head coach Ryan Parent had a surprise for Crookshank that revealed itself after an early October practice.

The 38-year-old head coach called Crookshank over to him, along with forward Ryan Schmelzer, who has served as the team's captain for the past four seasons, and defenseman Colton White, who served as an alternate captain in 2024-25. Parent explained that the trio would complete Utica's leadership group and sent them off for a lap around the ice to the sounds of stick taps from their teammates.

"I wasn't expecting it, to be honest with you," Crookshank shared of being named an alternate captain. "I didn't have a letter on my chest when I was in Belleville. I mean, a lot of guys in Utica have been here for three, four years, so there are guys who have been around and know the system and the community here. To receive that, I think it was a really nice honor."

It is an interesting situation for the North Vancouver native, who is continuing to integrate himself into the locker room while simultaneously establishing himself as a leader.

"I am still trying to find my way, but I think compared from game one to now, I am a lot more comfortable," he said. "I feel like I know guys a lot better, and they know me. It is like when you have a new coworker. Nobody really knows you, and it is kind of a feeling-out process."

That feeling-out process is slowly coming to an end, but those early days couldn't have been all that bad, as Crookshank has already received praise from his fellow alternate captain.

"He has done a great job leading by example," White said. "Every day, he is always the first one on the ice and helping guys out. He is very competitive and helps drive others to be better.

"Vocally, he is slowly coming around in terms of vocalizing some things, which has helped, and he is only going to get more comfortable over time with the group. With him and Schmelzer leading the way (up front), it is great, and it's only going to get better for him."

With 64 games remaining on the Comets' schedule, there is a long runway for Crookshank to improve as both a leader and a player. He currently leads the team with three goals and has been a permanent fixture in the top six, playing both center and wing.

"I was asked which position I prefer, and I told (Ryan Parent), wherever you need me to play, I will play there. Whatever is going to help the team the best, to be honest," Crookshank said. "I don't have a preference. I think there are pros and cons to both."

He hopes to add on to his goal total Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center as he faces his former team. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

