Agent Shares Latest On Arseny Gritsyuk's Recovery & Devils Contract Talks

Sunny Mehta has been busy since accepting the position of general manager of the New Jersey Devils on April 16.
With a laundry list of tasks, he is methodically going through each item, including the future of restricted free agent Arseny Gritsyuk, who just completed his rookie campaign.
Transitioning his game to North America for the 2025-26 season, the 25-year-old appeared in 66 games and collected 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists), finishing 13th among all rookies.
The winger’s one-year, entry-level contract concluded. He had a cap hit of $925,000.
On Saturday afternoon, Gritsyuk’s agent, Shumi Babaev, provided the following update to The Hockey News on talks with Mehta for his client’s extension.
“We are in constant contact with New Jersey’s management,” he said. “We have a positive assessment of the negotiations.”
Gritsyuk’s season was cut short at the end of March with a shoulder issue. During end-of-season media availabilities, he shared that later that day he would see the doctor who would be performing his surgery.
"I think two weeks more, I need to wear a sling, and after I just start practicing,” he said back in April. "I hope for the next season, I will be ready."
It has been 52 days since we last heard from Gritsyuk, and The Hockey News asked Babaev about the forward’s recovery and whether he will be able to resume his normal off-season training.
“Middle of July he will be able to practice in full,” he said.
The expectation is that Gritsyuk will be ready and available when training camp begins in September.
Gritsyuk is one of four prominent restricted free agents that Mehta must decide on. He joins Forward Paul Cotter, defenseman Simon Nemec, and goaltender Nico Daws.
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