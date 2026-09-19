Amadeus Lombardi Ready to Seize Long-Awaited NHL Opportunity With Devils

“I have had nothing,” he said. “I felt like it was interesting. I was kind of an inbetweener the last couple of years in Detroit to get the nod. Obviously, some timely injuries held me back. I think there were a lot of different factors that kept me out of the NHL. Maybe fit in the organization as well. Just with their style of play and what they were trying to achieve is maybe a little different from how I play. It is unfortunate it didn't work out. Obviously, you want to play for the team that drafted you when you are there"