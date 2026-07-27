EXCLUSIVE Q&A: Devils GM Sunny Mehta on His Team's Leadership, Jack Hughes & More

It is funny because I have talked about this because I do see similarities between Nico and Sasha Barkov. In a lot of ways, actually, Barkov is more quiet than Nico. I think Nico, on the scale of things, would probably be considered a quiet leader, but he is not even as quiet as Barkov. Barkov is really quiet in terms of just the vocal rah rah rah kind of thing, and even his personality. He is just a quiet dude. Nico is way more outgoing than Barkov. Again, it is all relative, but I see a lot of similarities there. Even their style on the ice, they lean defensive, right? They are always the responsible ones. You can rely on them to take a defensive zone draw. They are going to be out there against the other team's best players. They are always going to make sure that when they are in the offensive zone, they are going to be the first guy backchecking. They are going to be the guy high who is going to make sure that there is not an odd-man rush the other way. They are also both very unselfish in the way that they play. There are just a lot of similarities there.