Devils Fall in First Rookie Scrimmage as Cole Eiserman Scores OT Winner

“We talked about making sure that at the end of the game we're looking back and the feedback that we were getting was that we were a competitive team, and make sure that was on the forefront,” Utica Comets head coach Ryan Parent said after the game. “I think the start of the game was as expected. There was a lot of energy, a lot of emotion, and guys were just anxious to get out there and play again. The game was a little bit choppy, but I thought the second period settled down, had a little more poise with the puck, and got some good opportunities from it, and then the compete to get back into it and make it a competitive game towards the end. I think the guys played hard.”