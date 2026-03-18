Devils' Forward Reaches New Single Season Milestone

With a record of 34-31-2, the 2025-26 season can be easily labeled a disappointment. With only 15 games remaining, the one player having a career season is Cody Glass.
On Saturday night, against the Los Angeles Kings, Glass scored his 15th goal of the season. At the 7:58 mark of the first period, his snap shot from the left hash marks deflected off Kopitar and in to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead.
It marked the first time in his professional hockey career that he had scored over 14 goals.
“It is an awesome feeling," Glass said. "The puck has been finding me, and it is a good feeling when that happens."
The 26-year-old has been on a line with rookies Arseny Gritsyuk and Lenni Hämeenaho, prioritizing defense and allowing the youngsters to play their game.
“I let (Gritsyuk) and (Hämeenaho) do their offensive skill type thing, and just find the right areas,” he continued. “(...) I keep trying to tell them to do their thing. I will be the responsible one, I don’t care. You guys turn over pucks, I will backcheck for you.”
Glass was traded to New Jersey by the Pittsburgh Penguins with Jonathan Gruden for Chase Stillman, Max Graham, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on Mar. 7, 2025. He has played 69 games for the Devils and has earned 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists).
A first-round pick in 2017, Glass has taken hold of the Devils' third-line center position this season. Showcasing a hardworking, positive attitude, he appreciates every opportunity he has to play in the NHL.
“The mindset I have always had is to work as hard as you can because you never know when your last game is going to be.”
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