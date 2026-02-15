Jack Hughes Silencing Skeptics With Unexpected Chemistry with Nelson

Jack Hughes immediately skated towards his older brother, Quinn Hughes, to celebrate. Zach Werenski and Brady Tkachuk soon followed as “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd echoed throughout the arena.
At 24 years old, the New Jersey Devils' star center scored his first goal as an Olympian, with his brother on the ice and his parents, Jim and Ellen Hughes, in the stands.
In his second game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Hughes collected his third point. In his debut, the 5-foot-11 forward earned two primary assists.
“Unbelievable feeling putting the jersey back on,” Hughes said in an interview with Kathryn Tappen on Peacock. “Always a dream come true putting the USA jersey on, and the Olympics is the peak of hockey. A great, great night, and we want to keep it going.”
Before joining his Team USA teammates in Milan, Italy, Hughes was in Newark, New Jersey, sidelined with a lower-body injury that kept him out of the Devils' last three games. An article by Michael Russo of The Athletic revealed that Hughes was dealing with a strained groin.
Ahead of the team’s first practice in Milan, USA’s head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that Hughes was good to go, which sparked conversations online on whether Hughes could have helped the Devils, who limped into the Olympic break on a three-game losing streak.
“He is in the day-to-day category, and it just so happens that we don't have a lot of days left here,” Devils’ head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Feb. 4 when speaking of Hughes’ injury and availability. “The reality is the players have earned the right to go over there. I think it can be an outstanding showcase for our league and for the players themselves.”
Starting the tournament on what is considered the fourth line, Hughes has shown that, through two games, the storyline should never be about role and ice time, but what a player can accomplish in the opportunities given.
Averaging 12 minutes through his first two games, the 2019 first overall pick has been one of Team USA’s best skaters playing alongside JT Miller of the New York Rangers and Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche.
"I know how competitive (Jack) is, and I don't think he really cares about his role,” Quinn Hughes told Michael Russo. “I think he just believes that he can help the team, which he can, and definitely did.”
“I think (Jack) gets it,” Sullivan told NHL.com. “He is amongst the very best, and that in and of itself is an incredible honor. To be in the conversation to make this roster is extremely difficult when you look at the amount of talent that the United States has developed and can play at this level.”
Hughes and Nelson quickly developed chemistry as they have assisted on each other’s goals to start the tournament. The 34-year-old Avalanche winger is a three-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL, spending most of his career hours from Newark with the New York Islanders.
The unexpected and surprising duo has quieted the doubters who believed neither should have a spot on the USA’s roster.
“I don’t know who is saying [that] they weren’t sure Brock was going to be on the team,” Werenski told NHL.com. “I mean, he is incredible. Every time we play Colorado during the regular season, he is one of the best players on the ice.”
“Every guy in the NHL knows what he’s about,” Jack Hughes told NHL.com of his new linemate. “I played him a lot in the Metro over the years. You know when you are playing him, you are getting a hard night.”
Hughes faced his fair share of public criticism before making his Olympic debut and silencing the skeptics. While some ended up eating their words, his teammates see the Devils’ franchise star would put his own ego aside for the betterment of the team.
“It is probably different than what he’s playing in New Jersey, but then again, it is sacrifice,” Matthew Tkachuk told NHL.com. “It is commitment. That is how we are going to win, and a guy like that doing that just makes our team so much better.
“We are so lucky to have him, and he has embraced it.”
Team USA will face Germany on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.