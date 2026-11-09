Luke Hughes Leaning Into His Strengths To Become An Elite Defenseman

Moreover, it allows Hughes to play in the right position or, more accurately, circle back into position in the defensive zone. It’s something Keefe has preached to the defense throughout the season, and noticed during the hot streak. “I think that the guys away from the point of contact or away from the puck have worked to get back to position and have been more disciplined to be in position so that if something happens, if a puck gets through, somebody's there to clean it up,” Keefe noted after the Oct. 24 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.