Devils Notebook: Maple Leafs, Rise Of Luke Hughes, Fighting & More

The Devils went with Evan Rodrigues for the third attempt and Arseny Gritsyuk for the fourth and game-winner. “Putting together historical data, stats, and how guys have done. Rodrigues is right up there with our top guys, especially if you just factor in recent years,” Keefe stated on the selection, adding Gritsyuk has a small sample; he’s only taken one shot in the NHL, but he’s done well in the KHL previously, and obviously he's the hot hand.” It’s something Keefe had in his back pocket for the Devils' first shootout, and it worked. Chances are the next time the Devils are in a shootout, they’ll go with Hughes, Bratt, and Grityuk.