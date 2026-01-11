'That Stuff Is White Noise': Devils' Dawson Mercer Talks Trade Rumors

Inconsistent.
That would be one word to describe the New Jersey Devils’ 2025-26 season to this point. Inconsistent play and an inconsistent lineup due to injuries are obstacles that head coach Sheldon Keefe has needed to overcome as his team surpasses the the halfway mark of the season and remain six points out of a playoff position.
Throughout these very uncertain times in Newark, there has been one constant off the ice.
For months, Dawson Mercer’s name has circulated as a player the Devils could be willing to move on from. When Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild, it was believed by many that Mercer would have been part of New Jersey’s package. Hearing the 24-year-old’s name circulate dates back to when he was rumored as the potential return for Timo Meier in February 2023.
After Saturday’s practice, Mercer was sitting at his stall packing up his hockey bag for the team’s current two-game road trip. To his right was Cody Glass and a few stalls down to his left was Timo Meier who jokingly volunteered to answer the questions The Hockey News had for Mercer.
Of course, Mercer took the interview in stride, like he always has as his approach to the outside noise has never changed.
“It has honestly been for a few years now, different trades, but that stuff is white noise,” he said. “It doesn't matter. I don't really pay much attention that stuff. That is all stuff out of your control. I come in here, try to get better every day, and help the team win. I love it here, so it is coming in and going out there every day with the guys.”
Mercer had a strong start to the season offensively with 11 points in the first 11 games. His point production slipped when he was moved to the second line center position after Jack Hughes suffered an injury at a team dinner in Chicago. Since the game against the Blackhawks, Mercer has 10 points in 28 games, and since Hughes return to the lineup on Dec. 21, Mercer has played both the center and wing position.
Mercer is not the only name that has been out there for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has taken center stage of the last couple of days as he served as a healthy scratch on Sunday afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets.
Jacob Markstrom is another player in the Devils locker room who was at the forefront of trade rumors prior to being moved to New Jersey in June 2024. There are plenty of resources for Mercer if he wanted advice on how to handle the outside noise, but it is not something he has utilized to this point.
“You really have to understand it yourself,” he explained. “You don't have a hold of anything in those things. I just do my part and try to be the best that I can be.”
Mercer is in the second year of a three-year, $12 million contract with an average annual value of $4 million. The six-foot forward’s versatility, durability, and skill make him a desirable player for plenty of NHL teams.
For now, Mercer will continue to wear No. 91 for the Devils and inject his upbeat, positive attitude into the locker room and bring his versatile skill set to the ice as the Devils struggles continue into the 2026 calendar year.
