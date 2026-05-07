Clarity On Islanders Defenseman Alexander Romanov’s No-Trade Clause

New CBA details reveal a delayed timeline for the defenseman’s trade protection, granting management unexpected flexibility as blue-line prospects emerge and veteran contracts shift toward modified clauses.
Despite initial reports stating otherwise, New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov's full no-trade protection will not kick in until July 1, 2027.
Romanov, who signed an eight-year, $50 million ($6.25 million AAV) deal with the Islanders during the 2025 offseason, was initially reported to have full no-trade protection beginning on July 1, 2026.
However, that is not the case.
According to the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a player must be a Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agent under Article 10.1(a) to sign a deal that contains a no-Trade or a no-move clause.
Group 3 players are defined as "any Player who either has seven (7) Accrued Seasons or is 27 years of age or older as of June 30 of the end of a League Year."
Romanov does not turn 27 until January 6, 2027, and has accrued just six NHL seasons.
An accrued season is defined as any League Year during which a Player was on a Club's Active Roster for 40 (30 if the Player is a goalie) or more Regular Season Games.
Romanov's trade protection eligibility would not have changed had he stayed healthy in 2025-26, since games missed due to a hockey-related injury incurred while on a club's active roster still count towards accruing a season. 2025-26 was his sixth NHL season, regardless.
While first-time general manager Mathieu Darche may be unlikely to trade Romanov just one season into his eight-year contract, the immediate impact of fellow left-side defenseman Matthew Schaefer could open some options.
Adam Pelech has also been a speculated trade chip, though trading the veteran defenseman would pose a significant risk to the team's defense.
With Romanov's full no-trade protection not set to kick in until next offseason, Darche could wait out another year before making a major decision on the blue line.
This would not only give Romanov an opportunity to showcase what he can offer post-shoulder surgery, but also a chance to see how he fits in Peter DeBoer's system.
Another reason Darche may wait to make a major decision on the blue line is that both Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield's full no-trade clauses shift to 16-team no-trade clauses after June 30, 2027, the same time that Romanov's full no-trade clause kicks in.
That will also be the first date that Schaefer is eligible to ink an extension.
Romanov's full no-trade protection will run from July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2030, before becoming a 16-team no-trade list for the final three years of the deal.