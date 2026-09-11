Hockey Returns: Islanders' Rookie Camp Opens, Kicking Off New Season

All four could be massive standouts at camp, with Eklund expected to be one, with his goal and target being the NHL roster.
The camp will be run by Hamilton Hammers' Head Coach, Jay McKee, his first year running camp as he enters his first year as the AHL Head Coach of the Islanders' organization.
There are also a few rookie camp invitees: Lane Gallacher, Samuel Beachemin, Ryan Bottrill, Kadon McCann, Luke Puchner, Luke Antonacci, Julian Brown, and Aaron Trotter.
Gallacher, took part in Islanders' development camp and played the 2024-25 and 2025-season for McKee, when both were with the Brantford Bulldogs.
Samuel Beauchemin is a 20-year-old left-shot center who has spent the last four seasons with the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. He recorded 66 points (16 goals, 50 assists) in 64 regular-season games, along with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 17 playoff games.
Samuel is also the son of longtime NHL defenseman Francois Beauchemin, who played 903 NHL games and won the 2007 Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks.