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Hurricanes' Stanley Cup Champion Jaccob Slavin Joins Islanders Legend Ken Morrow In American Hockey Royalty Club cover image

Hurricanes' Stanley Cup Champion Jaccob Slavin Joins Islanders Legend Ken Morrow In American Hockey Royalty Club

Russell Macias
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After 46 years, a new name joins the history books. Discover how Jaccob Slavin matched an iconic 1980 milestone by securing Olympic gold and the Stanley Cup simultaneously.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions, knocking off the Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

It's the second Stanley Cup in franchise history for the Hurricanes, and the first since 2006. 

Within it comes all sorts of history, including former New York Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly winning the first Stanley Cup of his career.

That's not the only Islanders-adjacent feat accomplished last night.

For the first time since 1980, the United States won the Gold Medal, known as the "Miracle on Ice." Later that year, the New York Islanders won their first-ever Stanley Cup.

One player won both that season. Islanders' Hall of Famer and shutdown defenseman, Ken Morrow.

For the past 46 years, Morrow remained the only American to ever win the Stanley Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal in the same season.

Jaccob Slavin became the second-ever player to accomplish the feat, joining Morrow in one of hockey's most exclusive clubs.

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