Hurricanes' Stanley Cup Champion Jaccob Slavin Joins Islanders Legend Ken Morrow In American Hockey Royalty Club

The Carolina Hurricanes\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/carolina-hurricanes/latest-news/the-carolina-hurricanes-are-the-2026-stanley-cup-champions]\nare the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions, knocking off the Vegas Golden Knights\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vegas-golden-knights] in six games.\n\nIt's the second Stanley Cup in franchise history for the Hurricanes, and the\nfirst since 2006. \n\nWithin it comes all sorts of history, including former New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] defenseman Mike Reilly\nwinning the first Stanley Cup of his career.\n\n\n\nThat's not the only Islanders-adjacent feat accomplished last night.\n\nFor the first time since 1980, the United States won the Gold Medal, known as\nthe "Miracle on Ice." Later that year, the New York Islanders won their\nfirst-ever Stanley Cup.\n\nOne player won both that season. Islanders' Hall of Famer and shutdown\ndefenseman, Ken Morrow.\n\nFor the past 46 years, Morrow remained the only American to ever win the Stanley\nCup and an Olympic Gold Medal in the same season.\n\nJaccob Slavin became the second-ever player to accomplish the feat, joining\nMorrow in one of hockey's most exclusive clubs.