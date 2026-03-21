Ilya Sorokin To Start For Islanders vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Ilya Sorokin\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/do-islanders-start-ilya-sorokin-in-both-games-of-crucial-back-to-back-with-playoff-hopes-on-the-line]\nwill start for the New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/cole-eiserman-to-make-pro-debut-as-bridgeport-islanders-fight-for-calder-cup-playoff-spot]\nagainst the Montreal Canadiens\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/montreal-canadiens] on Saturday, the first leg of\na back-to-back situation.\n\nThe Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/columbus-blue-jackets] at 7 PM ET. \n\n\n\nWe'll see if Sorokin gets both games of the back-to-back. \n\nIn eight career starts against Montreal, Sorokin is 6-0-2, with a 1.83 GAA and a\n.939 SV%, with one shutout. He stopped 22 of 25 in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime\nwin against them on Feb. 26.