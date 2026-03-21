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Ilya Sorokin To Start For Islanders vs. Canadiens

Stefen Rosner
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Sorokin faces the Canadiens tonight as Islanders chase playoff dreams. Will his dominant record secure a crucial win?

MONTREAL -- Ilya Sorokin will start for the New York Islanders against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, the first leg of a back-to-back situation.

The Islanders host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 PM ET. 

We'll see if Sorokin gets both games of the back-to-back. 

In eight career starts against Montreal, Sorokin is 6-0-2, with a 1.83 GAA and a .939 SV%, with one shutout. He stopped 22 of 25 in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime win against them on Feb. 26. 

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