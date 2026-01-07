Inside Ilya Sorokin’s Franchise Record-Setting Shutout vs. New Jersey Devils

ELMONT, NY -- While Anthony Duclair's five-point performance in a 9-0 shutout win against the New Jersey Devils was special, there's so much that should be said about the performance of New York Islanders' netminder Ilya Sorokin.

In his first start since Dec. 19, Sorokin turned aside all 44 shots that came his way: 15 saves in the first period, 19 saves in the second period, and 10 in the third period.

With that shutout, his fourth of the season, Sorokin earned the 26th clean sheet of his career, passing Chico Resch for the most in franchise history. Resch was in the building as he is the color commentator for the Devils' radio.

“I was a little nervous because not playing for two weeks and felt a little bit not on my game in first couple minutes,” Sorokin said. “But after shot by shot I started to feel confidence and guys helped me by scoring a lot tonight. It was an interesting game. ... It's good memories (to set a franchise record), but first of all, it's teamwork. Without the team, I have nothing, so I thank the guys for their help.”

Sorokin's first period is what allowed the Islanders to get out to a lead and build on it, all night long.

“He’s just so solid, you watch him tonight, and he made some saves that were just insane,” Barzal said. “Late in the game, obviously, New Jersey was trying to break the shutout. He doesn’t take a second off that guy. Honestl,y he works as hard as anybody I’ve ever seen. Day in, day out, practice, whatever it is. Last guy at the rink. He’s inspiring.”

According to NaturalStatrick.com, the Devils had 42 scoring chances, 17 of which were high-danger chances. They owned a 2.98 Expected Goals Against.

Sorokin leads the NHL with a 17.9 Goals Saved Above Expected, per MoneyPuck.com after that performance.

Per Eric Hornick's The Skinny:

llya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 10-6-1 (.927 and 2.06) since October 31st with three shutouts. Only Jesper Wallstedt (4) has more shutouts in that span or this season; no goalie has more than eleven wins in that span.Sorokin has won each of his first nine games facing at least 30 shots; that breaks a tie with Chico Resch's 1980-81 streak for the second-longest in club history, and the longest to start a season. Mark Fitzpatrick won ten straight when facing 30 shots in the 1989-90 season.