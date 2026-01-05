Islanders' Ilya Sorokin Will Start vs. New Jersey Devils

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will return to the crease on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Sorokin, 30, has not started since Dec. 19 when he made 27 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks due to a "nagging" lower-body injury. He backed up David Rittich in their 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after being activated off Injured Reserve.

Rittich had started the previous seven games in Sorokin's absence, going 4-2-1 with and 2.30 GAA and a .911 SV%.

"We don't have the record that we have without him," Islanders captain Anders Lee said on Rittich.

"I think he's stolen a few games. He's come in and saved us a few times, and just played phenomenal hockey. And, like, I've been saying that he's such a gamer. He shows up and plays great every night. Rittich has just been so great back there, brings us a bunch of energy, and has done his job extremely well."

Rittich has allowed the Islanders not to rush Sorokin back, a goaltender who has been on a tear.

He's 12-10-2 on the season, with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 SV%. Since Oct. 25, the first game with Sergei Naumov as the goaltending coach, he's 10-7-2, with a 2.20 GAA and a .920 SV%.

"David's playing so well for us. He brings a lot of confidence," Roy said. "There was no hurry for Ilya to come in, which gave him a chance to come in and feel really ready. And that's the plan for any injuries. You want guys coming back 100%."

Forward Bo Horvat (lower body) could travel when the team embarks on its seven-game road trip on Wednesday. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer (flu) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday.

Puck drop against the Devils is at 7:30 PM ET.