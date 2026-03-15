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Islanders Beat Flames 3-2, But Blue Jackets & Penguins Keep Playoff Pressure On

Stefen Rosner
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Islanders secure a crucial win, but their playoff hopes hinge on tight races as Blue Jackets and Penguins surge.

The New York Islanders held on to a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night to earn point 81. And it's a good thing they closed that game out, given the out-of-town scoreboard. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets extended their point streak to nine games (6-0-3) as they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in a shootout to remain just two points back of the Islanders with one game in hand. 

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Utah Mammoth 4-3 to earn their 81st point of the season and remain ahead of the Islanders, who have one game in hand. 

The first-place wild-card Boston Bruins also won, beating the Washington Capitals 3-2 to earn their 80th point of the season, while the Detroit Red Wings earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars to collect their 80th point. 

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