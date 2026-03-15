Islanders Beat Flames 3-2, But Blue Jackets & Penguins Keep Playoff Pressure On

Islanders secure a crucial win, but their playoff hopes hinge on tight races as Blue Jackets and Penguins surge.
The New York Islanders held on to a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night to earn point 81. And it's a good thing they closed that game out, given the out-of-town scoreboard.
The Columbus Blue Jackets extended their point streak to nine games (6-0-3) as they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in a shootout to remain just two points back of the Islanders with one game in hand.