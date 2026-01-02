Islanders' Bo Horvat To Be Re-Evaluated Next Week, Ilya Sorokin To Back Up vs. Maple Leafs

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat will not play this week after leaving their 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth with 12 minutes to play in the third period.

"He's not going to play this week, and we're going to evaluate him after the week," per head coach Patrick Roy.

Islanders' Bo Horvat Leaves Game vs. Utah With Apparent Lower-Body Injury

As for the exact injury, it sounds like it's similar or the same injury that kept him out of the lineup for five games. He returned to the lineup against the New York Rangers following the Christmas break.

Horvat has 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games this season

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin returned to practice on Friday morning and will return to the crease against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old has missed the last six games due to a "nagging" lower-body injury. He is still currently on Injured Reserve, retroactively to Dec. 20. He can be activated whenever he is ready.

David Rittich has started the last six games and will start a seventh on Saturday. Marcus Hogberg has backed up in all six and remains with the club, coming in to relieve Rittich in their 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday.

Sorokin is 12-10-2, with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 SV% in 24 appearances this season.

Defenseman Marshall Warren was loaned back to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.