Islanders Expand 2027-28 Third Jersey Contest Finalists

When the New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders]\nannounced a contest for fans to design their very own third jersey\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-make-nhl-history-let-fans-design-2027-28-third-jersey]\nfor the Islanders starting in the 2027-28 season, nobody could've expected the\nturnout they received.\n\nIn one of the biggest, most well-received, and completely original contest idea,\nthe Islanders received over 80,000 different jersey combinations\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-2027-28-third-jersey-competition-draws-over-80-000-submissions].\n\nThe fans could mix and match between 15 different patterns, choosing from nine\nlogos and over 50 colors. \n\nThe original plan stated from the Islanders was to name five finalists on August\n5, and then have fans vote on their favorite, thus declaring a winner of the\ncontest.\n\nAs a result of the unprecedented turnout, the Islanders are expanding the field.\n\n\n\nThe Islanders are now going to release eight separate jerseys to be voted on to\nbecome the Islanders' newest alternate jersey for the 2027-28 season.\n\nIt doesn't get more fun or exciting than that.\n\nThe statement says a new timeline will be coming soon, so stay tuned for that as\nwell.