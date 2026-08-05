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Islanders Expand 2027-28 Third Jersey Contest Finalists

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Russell Macias
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When the New York Islanders announced a contest for fans to design their very own third jersey for the Islanders starting in the 2027-28 season, nobody could've expected the turnout they received.

In one of the biggest, most well-received, and completely original contest idea, the Islanders received over 80,000 different jersey combinations.

The fans could mix and match between 15 different patterns, choosing from nine logos and over 50 colors. 

The original plan stated from the Islanders was to name five finalists on August 5, and then have fans vote on their favorite, thus declaring a winner of the contest.

As a result of the unprecedented turnout, the Islanders are expanding the field.

The Islanders are now going to release eight separate jerseys to be voted on to become the Islanders' newest alternate jersey for the 2027-28 season.

It doesn't get more fun or exciting than that.

The statement says a new timeline will be coming soon, so stay tuned for that as well.

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