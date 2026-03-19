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Islanders Eye Standings Jump As Penguins Fall In Crosby’s Return

Stefen Rosner
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A crucial win against Ottawa could send the Islanders surging past the Penguins in the tight playoff race. Don't miss the action.

After the New York Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Tuesday, they found themselves tied with the second-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins in points, with 83.

That lasted less than 24 hours.

In a ridiculous back-and-forth affair against the first-place Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins ultimately fell 6-5 in overtime in Sidney Crosby's return, moving just one point ahead of Long Island.

That gives the Islanders the opportunity to leapfrog Pittsburgh on Thursday night when they battle the Ottawa Senators, who lost 5-1 Wednesday night to the Washington Capitals in Cole Hutson's NHL debut. 

After Thursday, the Islanders will have played one more game than Pittsburgh, which doesn't play again until Saturday night, when they host the Winnipeg Jets

The Columbus Blue Jackets, who are on a 10-game point streak (6-0-4), are in action against the New York Rangers, who fell to the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Wednesday night. 

The Blue Jackets trail the Islanders by two points with one game in hand. 

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