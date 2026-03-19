Islanders Eye Standings Jump As Penguins Fall In Crosby’s Return

In a ridiculous back-and-forth affair against the first-place Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins ultimately fell 6-5 in overtime in Sidney Crosby's return, moving just one point ahead of Long Island.
That gives the Islanders the opportunity to leapfrog Pittsburgh on Thursday night when they battle the Ottawa Senators, who lost 5-1 Wednesday night to the Washington Capitals in Cole Hutson's NHL debut.
After Thursday, the Islanders will have played one more game than Pittsburgh, which doesn't play again until Saturday night, when they host the Winnipeg Jets.