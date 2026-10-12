Islanders Fifth-Round Defenseman Prospect Torches OHL Competition

New York Islanders
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Stefen Rosner
Stefen Rosner
Oct 12, 2026 1:39 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 1:39 PM
The New York Islanders entered the 2026 NHL Draft with two clear focuses. First, drafting the best player available with the 13th overall pick.
That pick became Malte Gustafsson, whose stock has only risen since draft night. Over the weekend, Gustafsson posted another assist. That was his fourth point in eight games to start his season in the SHL.
Last year, Gustafsson posted three assists in 27 games. In just eight games, he's surpassed that total already.
The next focus for New York was adding some quality depth on the right-side of their defensive prospect pool. In the fourth round, New York drafted collegiate defender Lincoln Kuehne, who is currently at Arizona State.
Dravecky has gone on to become perhaps the single most-exciting Islanders prospect aside from the first-round picks in the system.
First, Dravecky opened eyes at the team's NHL training camp, even earning one preseason game where he quarterbacked the power play.
After such an experience, it might be normal to expect Dravecky to have a slower start back in the OHL with the Guelph Storm.
That has not come close to happening. In Dravecky's first five games back, he posted one goal and four points in five games, a strong start for the defender.
Last week, the Islanders signed Dravecky to his entry-level deal, giving another reason for the Islanders' prospect to maybe unintentionally take his foot off the gas.
Then came Saturday night against the Owen Sound Attack.
Dravecky torched the competition on every level.
The defender posted two goals and three assists for a jaw-dropping five-point night in a 10-5 blowout victory. Those five points led the team, and his two goals tied for the most on the night.
He scored a buzzer-beating goal at the end of the second period with a snappy wrister:
Dravecky continues to raise the bar at each and every turn. The Czech defender continues to track as a complete steal for the Islanders on draft night.
Hamilton Hammers Head Coach Jay McKee told everyone on Day 1 of Rookie Camp that Dravecky's going to be a total steal.
"With Vlad being a late pick, for me, it was one of the steals of the draft for sure at that pick," McKee said after Day 1 of Rookie Camp.
Since that day, everything Dravecky's done has just turned the excitement dial further up.
All the Islanders can do is continue to hope he keeps developing and makes his way to the franchise sooner than later.
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