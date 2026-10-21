Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche Provides Update On Mathew Barzal

Oct 21, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 5:00 PM
The New York Islanders have started the 2026-27 season off well, posting a 5-3-1 record through their first 9 games of the season.
They've done that despite not having star forward Mathew Barzal for any of it.
The team announced on the eve of training camp that Barzal, 29, is dealing with knee inflammation and would not skate during camp.
Barzal has since resumed skating, but has yet to join the team for any practices with the season almost a month old.
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Wednesday at practice, Islanders' General Manager Mathieu Darche provided an update on Barzal's status.
This latest update comes after Islanders' Head Coach Pete DeBoer ensured the Islanders would not be rushing Barzal back into the lineup, even after two injuries suffered by Matias Maccelli and Cal Ritchie.
He called Barzal's injury "different."
Both young forwards are out for the next couple of weeks minimum, with Ritchie expected to miss closer to 4-6 weeks.
The Islanders host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday before shipping out for a three-game road trip, with no home games between October 22 and Halloween, nine days later.