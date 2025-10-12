Islanders Matthew Schaefer Etches Name In History Books Yet Again In Home-Opener vs. Capitals

ELMONT, NY -- After becoming the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record a point in his NHL debut on Thursday, New York Islanders No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer made history again on Saturday night.

PITTSBURGH, PA -- During the During the New York Islanders ’ season opener on Thursday, 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer scored his first NHL point, marking an early milestone for the young defenseman.

At 4:28 of the third period, Schaefer came diving into the low slot like New York Giants running back Cam Skataboo, using one hand to jam the puck over Logan Thompson's right pad to send UBS Arena into an absolute frenzy:

Schaefer became the youngest player, at 18 years and 36 days, to play over 25 minutes in a game, logging 26:04.

The record was previously held by Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, who played 25:39 at 18 years and 118 days, per Stathead.com.

Not only did he lead the Islanders, but he played the most minutes of anyone else in the game.

Schaefer only played 17 games last season with the OHL's Erie Otters due to mono and a broken clavicle. So, how does head coach Patrick Roy balance playing Schaefer big minutes for someone hasn't played much hockey over the last year?

"Sorry, I don't look at what happened last year. I'm focusing on what I see right now and what I see right now is a guy that's capable of handling those minutes," Roy said. "We're going to be there for him. Whatever he needs, we'll take care of him. I'm not balancing anything right now. He forced me to play him. We're going to give it to him."