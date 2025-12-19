Latest On Islanders' Bo Horvat & Mathew Barzal

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat (lower body) will miss his third straight game after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11.

The good news is that Horvat skated on his own Friday morning before the team held its morning skate, per head coach Patrick Roy. We do not yet know whether he will travel to Buffalo, as the Islanders face the Sabres on Saturday evening.

Horvat is still considered day-to-day, per the team. I was told that his timeline was 1-3 weeks.

When it comes to forward Mathew Barzal, he missed his second straight morning skate and third of the season due to maintenance.

Roy said he expects Barzal to play, as he did on Tuesday night against the Detroit Red Wings whe missing morning skate.

Barzal's issue is not related to the knee procedure he had done last season. This issue stems from an incident that occurred during their 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.