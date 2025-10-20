Opportunity Arises For Islanders With Upcoming Schedule

After dropping their first three games of the season, the New York Islanders turned the tide over their last two outings, rattling off two consecutive regulation wins against the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators.

The wins showcased the Islanders' potential at their best, a high-octane, speed-based offensive system leading to plenty of chances in the offensive zone.

What's more, the win on Saturday against the Senators showed the resilience of this team, having trailed 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3. The Islanders led for all of a minute and change, yet pulled out the victory against a playoff team from last season.

Now, the Islanders have a real opportunity to stack points and extend their winning streak.

The Islanders' next two games come at home against the winless San Jose Sharks and with the Detroit Red Wings, followed by road games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins.

Not one of those teams made the playoffs last year, and outside the Red Wings, none have a record above .500.

Still, Islanders' head coach Patrick Roy continually preaches one day and one game at a time. Still, this immediate schedule for the Islanders is very workable.

Starting with San Jose, they're a desperate team. They've played a speedy game as you'd expect from a young team, but they've struggled to keep the puck out of their net.

The desperation for a win is real. Just ask their rookie coach, Ryan Warsofsky.

One would expect an extremely desperate and hungry Sharks team on Tuesday. But the style of game should strongly suit the Islanders and their offense. New York is 5-0-1 in their last six games against the Sharks.

It's a game the Islanders could and should win.

Then, Thursday night against the Red Wings should be a real test. It's a home game for the Islanders, and it comes against a team they've struggled mightily against.

New York went 0-3-0 against the Wings last year. Detroit's started this year hot, sitting at 5-1-0. It's a high-octane offense, but it's a game the Islanders need to win to show improvement from last season.

Then, the road trip begins with the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. It's a team the Islanders simply need to be better than this season if they want to go anywhere, and they get an early chance to prove they are.

Ditto that for the Bruins, a team playing a style that starkly contrasts that of New York's. Boston plays heavy, physical defense with a low-volume offense. Teams playing with speed and skill have given Boston fits, so it's a good matchup for the Islanders.

With two straight home games against beatable opponents, it's a chance to build on this two-game winning streak New York's built.

It all starts in UBS Arena on Tuesday night. New York can continue to turn the narrative by stacking much-needed points.