Schaefer's Impact Could Help Islanders Convince Stars To Waive No-Trade Clauses

A young star's resurgence ignites hope, potentially persuading top talent to overlook no-trade clauses and join the Islanders' playoff push.
The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching on Friday afternoon at 3 PM ET on the East Coast.
The New York Islanders continue to hunt for improvements, looking for a top-six scorer to bolster their club amidst their push for the postseason.
The biggest story so far of this deadline is the players with term available. Most of them, if not all of them, have trade protection: St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou & Robert Thomas (NTC), Steven Stamkos (NMC) & Brock Boeser (NMC) -- working to confirm that there's still interest there.
Too often in Islanders' history, players haven't been overly eager to waive their clauses.
All these factors are appealing, and that's just surface level.
Schaefer's personality is just as compelling as anything. His Islanders teammates love playing with him, while living with Special Assistant to the General Manager and ex-Islander Matt Martin and his family has made for some awesome moments shared publicly.
This 18-year-old franchise-changing defenseman is as big a reason as any for a star player to waive a no-trade clause.
If you're Boeser, Kyrou, Stamkos, or others, the allure of playing with someone as magnetic and exciting as Schaefer would be a massive draw, one that's hard to pass up.
The Islanders have a clear path to the playoffs and will have a chance to make serious noise. They've got one of, if not the, best goaltenders in the NHL this season.
But Schaefer is the key, and it may be the biggest reason, whether it's at the trade deadline or in the summer, that the Islanders finally bring in a top-flight player to catapult this team into contention territory.