A Different Kind Of Homecoming: Islanders Rookie Marshall Warren Returns To Boston

BOSTON -- Marshall Warren laced up his skates 130 times for Boston College. The Long Island native became intimately familiar with the city of Boston, the Conte Forum (BC's home rink), and of course, TD Garden.

Annually, the Beanpot takes place, with BC, Boston University, Harvard, and Northeastern battling for the famous Boston tournament, which always takes place at TD Garden.

"It's cool to be back here," Warren said after morning skate. "I sat in this locker room during Beanpots. I never got to win, but it's a cool tournament, and it's a cool place. TD Garden's always cool, I remember.

"I've played a few games here. I've seen a lot here. It's pretty cool."

Warren reflected on moments he had taken in here, including former Boston Bruin Marc McLaughlin's first NHL game and goal, which occurred back in March 2022. McLaughlin served as captain for BC during their shared time together on Chestnut Hill.

He also took in Matt Boldy's debut and first NHL goal, another BC teammate, on TD Garden ice.

To say today's a homecoming would be putting it mildly. Warren beamed discussing the city, and it's meaning to his entire family.

"I've got a lot of friends and family here," Warren said. "[There's] A lot of people that support me here, so Boston's a special place for my family. My sister went to BU, it's a crazy place for my family... I'm just proud of her that she's got a BU degree."

Warren mentioned a text floating around his BC buddies, hoping for some to show up tonight. Most importantly, his dad will be here tonight after being unable to attend his NHL debut.

"I know my dad's coming tonight, it's his birthday," Warren said. "Hopefully, trying to get him one. That'd be cool."

As for the X's and O's of the situation, Warren knows what got him here and why he's getting another game in the lineup.

"I'm a pretty calm guy," Warren said. "I'm never, like, too high or too low. You play this game for so long, so it's kind of like, you go in there every day, and then you do your job.

Yeah, I'm just trying every day, just get a little better, 102% better, and just build up every day. So, yeah, have a smile on my face and take everything in."

That hard work and effort have not gone unnoticed by Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"Warren played a really good game against Philly," Roy said. "You're always happy for someone that put so much hard work in. I know he played for Boston College. I'm sure it means a lot for him to play here.

"At the same time, good things happen when you do good things, and I feel like he deserves all that."

Puck drop between Warren's Islanders and the Bruins is scheduled for just after 7:15.