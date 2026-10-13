Mathew Barzal Proves He Doesn't Need A Letter To Be A Leader

New York Islanders
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 13, 2026 9:06 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 9:06 PM
When the New York Islanders announced that Brayden Schenn and Matthew Schaefer were named alternate captains for the 2026-27 season, most fans loved it.
Nobody has any issues with either player. Schenn, a former captain of the St. Louis Blues and highly-respected veteran around the league. Schaefer, all of 19 years old, became the face of the franchise almost overnight last season with his sensational rookie season.
The one thing a lot of fans pointed out, or vocally disliked, was the perceived slight toward Mathew Barzal.
Barzal, 29, is entering his 10th full season in the NHL and his 11th total season in the league. He's played his entire career with the Islanders.
Barzal has never worn a letter for the team. When he entered the league full-time, John Tavares served as a captain. Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck wore the 'A's,' with Andrew Ladd occasionally mixing in.
When Barry Trotz arrived for the 2018-19 season, Tavares was gone. However, guys like Bailey, Clutterbuck, and Ladd were all still there.
Trotz made Anders Lee captain and Johnny Boychuk an alternate captain, replacing Bailey in that trio.
Bailey and Clutterbuck then wore the letters through the 2022-23 season full-time. Bailey retired, while Clutterbuck followed a year later.
Modern times saw Bo Horvat, Lee, and Brock Nelson wear the letters. Ryan Pulock and Kyle Palmieri earned their shared 'A' following the departure of Nelson.
Through all this time, one thing's been consistently true about the Islanders' locker room.
Everyone who has entered it, comes out praising what an incredible mix of players and leaders it is. Seemingly anyone could wear a letter and nobody would have an issue with it.
Barzal is a leader on the ice as much as anyone. One example of that came last year in Columbus, when Mason Marchment took liberties with Schaefer.
Off the ice, Barzal continues to be a major face in the community for the Islanders, consistently putting himself out there to be a leader.
Just today, Barzal surprised cancer survivor and diehard Islanders fan Tommy Ryan on Fox & Friends, making the young man's day and showing how the Islanders are there for their fans.
No, Barzal may not have an official letter this year. That doesn't mean he isn't a leader on this team, nor does it mean he isn't essential in the locker room.
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