Logo
New York IslandersNew York Islanders

Vladimir Dravecky Continues Steamrolling The Competition

RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
Partner
Oct 15, 2026 1:36 PM

Last year, the New York Islanders watched weekly as Matthew Schaefer shattered records and went around the NHL making opponents lives miserable.

This year, a new routine is forming on a smaller level. 

Islanders' fifth-round pick Vladimir Dravecky is tormenting the entirety of the OHL. Every week, there's more to say about the dominance and brilliance of the young defender.

Dravecky posted two goals and five points in last week's blowout victory of the Owen Sound Attack.

Related stories

This week, Dravecky's conquest saw him take on the Sarnia Sting.

Dravecky and the Guelph Storm won 5-2, moving the team's record to 7-2-0.

The Czech defender once again posted another goal, and added a primary assist while on the power play.

Postgame, Dravecky was named the first star of the game, just another feather in his cap.

The goal just showcases what an elite shot the blossoming defenseman has. Everything about Dravecky's game should have Islanders' fans excited, as he's been nothing but electric since the start of Rookie Camp.

Dravecky entered camp as almost an unknown, emerged as a proclaimed "steal of the draft," and then came back to the OHL a man possessed.

The stats are nothing short of bonkers.

Of all OHL defenders, Dravecky currently leads the league in goals, points, goals/points per game, and even leads in the +/- category.

Dravecky's been nothing short of a total demon to start the 2026-27 season. All the Islanders can hope is that it keeps and up he becomes a legitimate player.

He's already elevated his stock way above that of an average fifth rounder.

Players
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy