Vladimir Dravecky Continues Steamrolling The Competition

This week, Dravecky's conquest saw him take on the Sarnia Sting.
Dravecky and the Guelph Storm won 5-2, moving the team's record to 7-2-0.
The Czech defender once again posted another goal, and added a primary assist while on the power play.
Postgame, Dravecky was named the first star of the game, just another feather in his cap.
The goal just showcases what an elite shot the blossoming defenseman has. Everything about Dravecky's game should have Islanders' fans excited, as he's been nothing but electric since the start of Rookie Camp.
Dravecky entered camp as almost an unknown, emerged as a proclaimed "steal of the draft," and then came back to the OHL a man possessed.
The stats are nothing short of bonkers.
Of all OHL defenders, Dravecky currently leads the league in goals, points, goals/points per game, and even leads in the +/- category.
Dravecky's been nothing short of a total demon to start the 2026-27 season. All the Islanders can hope is that it keeps and up he becomes a legitimate player.
He's already elevated his stock way above that of an average fifth rounder.