The Good, The Bad And The Whatever: Rangers vs. Kraken

THE GOOD:
1. GRADE A FOR THE Z-MAN: Mika Zibanejad maintains his consistent offensive bursts with his team-leading 18th goal of the season. (Also, post-game, he ripped some teammates without naming names. But at least he's angry.)
2. RESTORED TO LIFE: Given up for dead by the organization, the recalled Brennan Othmann played a high octane game, hitting the foe and two goal posts to boot. Who knows? Maybe the former first rounder has found his game. (That's a big MAYBE.)
3. BREAD FOR SALE: Artemi Panarin looked good enough for Rangers MSG Networks' Dave Maloney to suggest that The Breadman will be trade bait before the NHL deadline. (If you were Bready, you'd want out, wouldn't you? In a New York second!)
THE BAD:
1. BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED: The Rangers cannot call their listless power play a "power play' any more because it looks like a kindergarten fire drill at my old alma mater, P.S. 54 in Brooklyn.
2. REFUNDS ANYONE? When the home team plays so badly at home. fans who are paying the highest NHL prices has a right to request a refund; which they know they'll never get.
Instead they chant "FIRE DRURY!" Based on Jim Dolan's confidence in the loser, Drury will get canned when mules are hired by the Greyhound Bus Lines,.
THE WHATEVER:
1. A MAVEN REPRIEVE: Before last night's latest passion play, I predicted a Rangers victory over a beatable Seattle team. I said a loss would be playoff-fatal. However, I forgot that out-the-door Ottawa is visiting tomorrow. Lose to the Senators and the Blueshirts are cooked!
CONCLUSION: It's still a marathon, not a sprint. A surge may sound like a dream, but there's still time!
(Thanks to Rich Isaak and Marc Weissman.)