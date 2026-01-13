The Under-.500 Blueshirts Are Under The Bus, Under .500 And Yet Alive

The uncanny thing about the Rangers – who often play like semi-conscious men-skating – is that they are under the bus, but still alive.
That is, if you can call your Beloved Blueshirts "alive" with five wins in 19 home games. ("Dead from the neck up" is more like it when it comes to them playing a three period game.)
Only a confirmed Drury-Sullivan-Dolan fan – or what's left of them – can get excited about the following "optimistic" thoughts, but what the heck, let's have some fun; grin and bear it. The Maven is here to keep your spirits up. Try these on for size, and keep the Tums handy:
1. RANGERS IMPROVING: On Saturday the Blueshirts lost 10-2. Last night at the increasingly hostile MSG, the home team was merely defeated, 4-2. Hey, that's a six-goal improvement. I ask you, how many teams can so swiftly get better? (Don't bother answering.)
2. RANGERS HITTING: Blueshirts defenseman Braden Schneider lays one of the best hits of the game – and sends his captain J.T. Miller to the infirmary. At least somebody on the Rangers is "hitting." (Hey, accidents happen.)
3. RANGERS TERTIARY SCORING: Slingin' Sammy Carrick – "The Fourth-Liner's Fourth-Liner" – is a lamp-lighter again. The Slinger actually scored. (Hey, don't knock it; a two-goal season so far. Sam's twice as good a scorer now, as he was on the weekend.)
4. RANGERS GOALIE QUICK REGAINS FORM: The Old Boy looked good in the crease but hasn't won a game this year. (No rush; there's almost a half a season left.)
5. RANGERS CROWD KNOWS WHO'S BOSS: A few unpatriotic dissidents in the crowd were heard to chant, FIRE DRURY! (No problem; Canny Chris still is president-general manager and will not get fired because James Dolan loves the guy.
But, not to worry; the dissension-filled Senators are coming to the Garden on Wednesday and they're worse than the Blueshirts!
See what I mean, all is not lost. (At least not yet!)