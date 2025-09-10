2 Former Rangers Land PTOs With Same Team

Two former New York Rangers players have landed professional tryouts (PTOs) with the same team.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Tyler Motte and Ben Harpur have signed PTOs with the Florida Panthers.

Motte spent this past season with the Detroit Red Wings, where he posted four goals, nine points, 72 hits, and a minus-11 rating in 55 games. Now, he will be looking to impress during his PTO with the Panthers to help his chances of landing a contract for the season.

Motte had two brief stints with the Rangers as a trade deadline rental, where he posted five goals, 10 points, 57 hits, and a plus-1 rating in 33 games.

Harpur, on the other hand, spent each of the last two seasons exclusively with the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 29 games with the AHL club in 2024-25, he posted one goal, five points, and 48 penalty minutes.

Harpur last played at the NHL level with the Rangers during the 2022-23 season, where he recorded one goal, six points, 57 blocks, 63 hits, and an even plus/minus rating.

