Rangers Have Interesting PTO Target To Consider

Now that September is here, the NHL should see several players sign professional tryouts (PTOs) before the start of training camps. The New York Rangers already have one player joining their training camp on a PTO, as they signed Conor Sheary to one earlier this off-season.

Yet, when looking at the remaining unrestricted free agents (UFAs), the Rangers should also consider signing another player to a PTO - Robby Fabbri.

Fabbri is one of the NHL's top UFAs left, and he would have the potential to improve the Rangers' forward depth if he earned a contract for the season. He has shown during his career that he can provide solid secondary offensive production, and this is something the Rangers could use more of.

Fabbri is coming off a tough 2024-25 season with the Anaheim Ducks, recording eight goals and 16 points in 44 games. While Fabbri's offensive numbers were down this past campaign, he had 18 goals and 32 points in 68 games just back in 2023-24 with the Detroit Red Wings. He also had seven goals and 16 points in just 28 games in 2023-24 and 17 goals and 30 points in 56 games with Detroit in 2022-23. Thus, there is certainly some offense there, and it is fair to wonder if he could bounce back if given the chance.

Ultimately, with the Rangers needing more skill, there would be no risk in them taking a chance on a veteran like Fabbri with a PTO. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner would create more competition in the Rangers' bottom six, especially when noting that he can play both center and on the wing.

Recent Rangers News

Ex-Rangers Forward Still Looking For New Home

Rangers Should Give Soaring Forward Big Opportunity

Rangers: Big Year Ahead For Artemi Panarin