Logo
New York Rangers
Powered by Roundtable
A Look Back At A Strange Moment In Rangers History cover image

A Look Back At A Strange Moment In Rangers History

Stan Fischler
2h
Partner
518Members·4,424Posts
StanFischler@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
&nbsp;Brad Penner-Imagn Images&nbsp;Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During his reign as Rangers' coach from 1955-56 through 1960-61, Phil Watson could be alternately a funny fellow or – depending on a win or a loss – a vicious tyrant.

A Montreal native, "Phiery Phil" was a francophone whose grasp of the English language was somewhat to the left of jumbled. But he had to conduct his post-game seances in English which occasionally were salted with profanity and gibberish.

Exhibit A was the scene after a loss to the then weak Chicago Black Hawks during which Windy City third-liner Hector Lalonde scored an unexpected three- goal hat trick – as part of the Blueshirt loss.

Confronting the press after the game, Watson turned volcanic. Not knowing how to express his displeasure; except that he couldn't help getting third-stringer Lalonde out of his furious mind.

Finally, Mel Woody of the Newark News broke the ice and said, "What did you think of Lalonde tonight."

Exasperated beyond all reason, Watson blurted:

Being engrossed in Olympic hockey at Milano, we also can get a sideline hockey kick or three or four or more via books about the Rangers.
thehockeynews.comRangers: Reading Corner: Two Of The Best Books During The Olympic BreakBeing engrossed in Olympic hockey at Milano, we also can get a sideline hockey kick or three or four or more via books about the Rangers.

"HE'S GUTLESS, CHICKEN," Then a pause: "AND PRINT IT." At that point Phil wheeled 180-degrees, hit the accelerator and was last seen at Al Muller's 50th Street bar, sipping a beer between moans.

Fortunately, Lalonde was heading to JFK and a trip to Chicago!

Latest News