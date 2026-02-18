A Look Back At A Strange Moment In Rangers History

During his reign as Rangers' coach from 1955-56 through 1960-61, Phil Watson could be alternately a funny fellow or – depending on a win or a loss – a vicious tyrant.
A Montreal native, "Phiery Phil" was a francophone whose grasp of the English language was somewhat to the left of jumbled. But he had to conduct his post-game seances in English which occasionally were salted with profanity and gibberish.
Exhibit A was the scene after a loss to the then weak Chicago Black Hawks during which Windy City third-liner Hector Lalonde scored an unexpected three- goal hat trick – as part of the Blueshirt loss.
Confronting the press after the game, Watson turned volcanic. Not knowing how to express his displeasure; except that he couldn't help getting third-stringer Lalonde out of his furious mind.
Finally, Mel Woody of the Newark News broke the ice and said, "What did you think of Lalonde tonight."