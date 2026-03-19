A Lunch Outing That Helped Transform Alexis Lafrenière’s Game

“He’s always been a player who is gifted offensively, and he has the ability to create off the rush with his talent and his ability level,” Sullivan said of Lafrenière. “I think where Laf has improved most recently is in the down low game, in the offensive zone, the grind game. Just hanging onto pucks down low, challenging people one-on-one, forcing teams to defend him. He’s big, he’s strong, he can defend pucks. He can roll off of pressure, he can invite pressure, roll off it and make his next play. His willingness to get inside, get to the netfront.