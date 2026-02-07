Logo
New York Rangers
A Rangers Here, There And Everywhere, But Not In A Playoff Berth

Stan Fischler
3h
1. The Maven is accepting one-worders that best describes the Rangers mess. `Let's start with "disaster." (Got better? Lemme know.)

2. Most fans see through "Blueshirts Alibi Letter," 2025-26 season. Others cannot figure out James Dolan approved what amounts to the Rangers surrendering the current season.

3. Third Most Heard Fan Comment after yet another MSG loss: "It looked like the Rangers didn't even care."

4. Fourth Most: "They're as listless as ever."

5. First Most: "I want a refund."

6. If these Rangers were a Broadway show, it would close after one night.

7. The Maven's premier mind-reader – author George Grimm – believes that something was in the Rangers' players' heads after the Panarin deal. Something like, "Is that all they could get for him?"

There are experts and then there are the REAL hockey savants –especially Neil Smith and Vic Morren.
8. Just Wondering Department: The Rangers return to Garden action on February 25th. Is that too soon?

9.  My Favorite Discouraging Words: "You can call it anything you want but Drury has no clue how to do it!" – Hutch Cohen, New Jersey,

