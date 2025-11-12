A Rangers World War II Tragedy

World War II heroes were honored throughout Canada and the United States yesterday and that reminded The Maven of a heroic rookie Rangers defenseman who made the supreme sacrifice 81 years ago.

Dudley (Red) Garrett had been a rookie Blueshirts defenseman on the 1942-43 squad. He was highly regarded by management after being acquired in a trade with Toronto for defenseman Babe Pratt.

Before entering the armed forces, Garrett played 23 games for New York, had one goal and one assist and was lauded as a future star. But, alas, the war intervened.

He enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy and eventually was assigned duty on a corvette – otherwise known as a small destroyer – the HMCS Shawinigan. One of the warship's assignments was sub duty in the Atlantic and St. Lawrence River.

On November 24, 1944, the Shawinigan was torpedoed by a German submarine in the waters off Newfoundland. Garrett and all 89 other crew members were lost. As a result, Red was the first NHL player to be killed in the conflict.

Another Blueshirt Litmus Test And An Important One In Tampa Bay

Now that the colossal victory over the Absolutely Nothing Nashville Predators is in the rear view mirror we all are wondering two things about the Beloved Blueshirts.

In memory of Garrett, the American Hockey League presents a Dudley (Red ) Garrett Award to the circuit's rookie-of-the-year.

Neither his name nor exploits ever will be forgotten!