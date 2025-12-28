A Visit To Long Island Gets The Blueshirts A Big, Fat Goose Egg

Goal Score After Two Rangers-Islanders Games; Isles 7, Rangers 0. That's the bad news.

The good news is the Blueshirts are improving, having gone from 0-5 to a mere 0-2. (And if you don't count Simon Holmstrom's empty-net goal, it's an even mere-er 0-1.

"Who knows," says The Old Scout, "Next time the Ranger mays rise to the occasion and make it 0-0 and win in overtime. (They should be so lucky.)

Last night at UBS Arena, the Rangers did get lucky – well sort of – if you consider getting a penalty shot against the Islanders third-string goalie David Rittich lucky.

The not-so-great Carson Sousy, who gave away the first Isles goal to Anders Lee, was foiled, of course, by Rittich and so were the rest of the Rangers who went Oh-for-27-shots against a goalie who wasn't even known on the Island last September.

By the way, Rittich was awarded last night's first star while everybody's – well, almost everybody's – goalie fave Igor Shesterkin got the third star after stopping 24 out of 25 shots. Lee, by the way, got second star since his goal was the winner.

How Mika Zibanejad's New Theory Has A Historic Reference

The headline in the New York Post said it all:

As for the Rangers problems; well you know them only too well by now. But just for free I'll give you some insights via a longtime broadcaster, who has watched the New Yorkers more than most fans this way: He offers this scouting report:

"The Rangers have the same issues they've had in years past. They just can't score five-on-five, despite some deft talent. Their defense is better but they'd be a Lottery lock were it not for the goaltenders.

"Number 13 is invisible," the broadcaster continues. "You almost never hear his name called and I can't understand how he has regressed so much. It's baffling as to why he has yet to take off."

What next? The Rangers are in Carolina and figure to get a goal or three 'cause the Canes goalies are worse than most. Either Shesterkin or Jonny Quick should beat them.